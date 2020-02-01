Analysts Anticipate SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. SunCoke Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $5.88 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $477.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

