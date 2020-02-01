Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.31 Million

Brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $213.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $215.03 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $160.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $658.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $660.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $848.60 million to $858.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $269.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

