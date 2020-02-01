Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

AIT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. 302,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,937,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 223,797 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

