Analysts Expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUV. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.