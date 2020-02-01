Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,427. The company has a market capitalization of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

