Analysts Expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

FUL stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 759,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,810. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,265 shares of company stock worth $4,273,437. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HB Fuller by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,399,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

