Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 425,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,550. Masimo has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock worth $11,861,969. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Masimo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

