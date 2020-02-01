Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILK. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $238,793.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,110.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,168,691.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,728.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 417,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.