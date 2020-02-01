Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TRI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 371.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 193,598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $13,076,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 327,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,333. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $81.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

