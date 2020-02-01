Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 1st (MPX, MRUS, MSTR, NEWT, NGS, NVT, OMP, PFNX, PII, PNNT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, February 1st:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products Corp alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $176.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.