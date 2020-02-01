Analyzing Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and People’s United Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCT)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and People’s United Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.23 $1.57 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.66 $520.40 million $1.39 11.09

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A People’s United Financial 22.51% 8.16% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equitable Financial and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

