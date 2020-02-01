Analyzing Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) & Safe Bulkers (NASDAQ:SB)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Navios Maritime Containers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Navios Maritime Containers has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Navios Maritime Containers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.68 $27.68 million $0.17 7.65 Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.43 $12.70 million N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Containers.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 11.05% 4.92% 2.15% Navios Maritime Containers 3.16% 3.77% 1.59%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Navios Maritime Containers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

