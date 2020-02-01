Analyzing South Plains Financial (SPFI) & The Competition

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare South Plains Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for South Plains Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 South Plains Financial Competitors 3542 8751 6019 366 2.17

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 221.62%. Given South Plains Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Plains Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05% South Plains Financial Competitors 22.09% 10.55% 1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million $29.22 million 12.87 South Plains Financial Competitors $1.51 billion $281.18 million 7.09

South Plains Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

South Plains Financial peers beat South Plains Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.