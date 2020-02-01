Analyzing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Trade Desk alerts:

65.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and SVMK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $477.29 million 25.45 $88.14 million $1.92 140.20 SVMK $254.32 million 9.34 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.34

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trade Desk and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 8 9 0 2.53 SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $245.69, suggesting a potential downside of 8.73%. SVMK has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.59%. Given SVMK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SVMK is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 15.99% 20.31% 7.75% SVMK -26.72% -29.90% -10.66%

Risk & Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats SVMK on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.