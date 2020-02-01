AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $564.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

