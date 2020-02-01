Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.55 ($29.13).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down GBX 19.83 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,156.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,001.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 in the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

