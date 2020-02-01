Ankr (ANKR) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bgogo, Sistemkoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, KuCoin, Bitinka, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Coinall, Bithumb, Bgogo, Coinsuper, Binance DEX, Coinone, BitMax and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

