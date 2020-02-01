Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0366 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $77,268.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

