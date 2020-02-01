ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lowered by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $274.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

