Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,464,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

