Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Apergy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,486. Apergy has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

