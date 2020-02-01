Apex Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market capitalization of $936,891.00 and $19,962.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apex has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

