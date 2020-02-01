APIS Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, APIS has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $13,936.00 and $166,553.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

