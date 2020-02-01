Apollo Currency Price Up 5% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

