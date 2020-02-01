Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 492,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

