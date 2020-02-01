Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Apple by 43.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.