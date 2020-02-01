Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.51. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

