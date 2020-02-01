APR Coin Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. APR Coin has a market cap of $58,244.00 and $27.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020905 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00129970 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000996 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,077,427 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

