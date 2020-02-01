Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires 6,472 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of FCN opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

