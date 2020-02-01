Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

