Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,800 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.