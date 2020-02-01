Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $163.08 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

