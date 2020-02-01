Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 352.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Helen of Troy makes up 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.42.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

