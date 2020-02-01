Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 4,075 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Perficient comprises 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Perficient worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perficient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

