Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of OMCL opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.