Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 157.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,936 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

