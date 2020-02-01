Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 48.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $143.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

