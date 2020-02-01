Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 377.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fastenal by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,453 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

