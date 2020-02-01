Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Evertec worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evertec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evertec by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evertec by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 247,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

