Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cintas by 621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,502,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.57 and its 200 day moving average is $264.12. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $287.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

