Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.84 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.21% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $648,199 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

