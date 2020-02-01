Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 957,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

