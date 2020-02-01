Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

