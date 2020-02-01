Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Exponent worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $446,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $74.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

