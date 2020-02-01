Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.39 Million in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 346,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

