Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.12 Million in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 173.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WD-40 by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth $8,606,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $186.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

