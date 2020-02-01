Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.