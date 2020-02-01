Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.71 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $406.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.40 and its 200 day moving average is $414.02. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total value of $2,753,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

