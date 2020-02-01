Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.66 Million in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Fortinet comprises 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 258.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 287.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $120.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

