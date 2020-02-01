Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.